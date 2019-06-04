COQUILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday, May 28
Arrest
At 9:07 p.m. on Highway 42 and Finley Loop, Donald Crum was arrested as a result of a traffic stop for driving while suspended. The vehicle was towed by Mast Brothers.
Thursday, May 30
Arrest
At 4:25 p.m. on 2nd Street and Adams Street, Ron Wescott was arrested as a result of a traffic stop for identity theft and providing false information to an officer. He was transported to Coos County Jail.
Friday, May 31
Arrest
At 10:02 p.m. at 0 GP Lot, Scott Hawkins was arrested as a result of a traffic stop for driving while suspended and attempting to elude police, which is a felony, and resisting arrest. He is now lodged at the Coos County Jail.
Saturday, June 1
Dispute
At 12:01 a.m. at North Central Boulevard, a dispute was reported in front of the bar.
Arrest
At 7:08 a.m. on East 5th Street, Christopher Cruse, 24, was arrested after causing problems on charges of criminal mischief 1 and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 6:52 p.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 10, James Berry was arrested as a result of a traffic top for a DUII and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 8:02 p.m. on West Highway 42, Jedediah Parks was arrested as a result of the subject dumping trash on the sidewalk. He was arrested for offensive littering and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 11:03 p.m. on North Central Boulevard, Brian Moore was arrested as a result of disorderly conduct in a business and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Parking complaint
At 8:01 a.m. on East 1st Street, a vehicle was reported for being left within closed streets for Gay 90s event, right where booths were supposed to be set up.
Sunday, June 2
Suspicious subject
At 11 a.m. on West Highway 42, there was a report of a man laying on the sidewalk. An officer checked on his welfare.