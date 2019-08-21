NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Criminal Trespass
At 9:50 a.m. on Newmark Street, subjects were warned for criminal trespass 1.
Disabled Vehicle
At 10:14 a.m. on the McCullough Bridge, a vehicle ran out of gas on the bridge.
Welfare Check
At 11:33 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, an officer contacted a female and she is fine and will call her son.
Theft
At 11:49 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, theft of beer was reported.
At 1:42 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, theft of boat trailer was reported.
At 2:52 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue, theft of bike was reported.
At 2:58 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, theft of bike was reported.
At 3:52 p.m. on the 500 block of 10th Street, a subject was warned for trespass and theft.
Arrest
At 12:59 p.m. on Union Avenue, Tami R. Marude, 59, of North Bend went into the lobby to report that her boyfriend may be missing. However, officers saw that Marude had a warrant out of Coos County Sheriff’s Office for her arrest on the original charge of criminal mischief 2 and harassment.