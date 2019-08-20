NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Sunday, Aug. 18
Arrest
At 1:18 a.m. on 1st Street and Kruse Avenue, Michael Ring, 58, of Coos Bay was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail on the charge of DUII for alcohol and reckless driving. He refused a breath test. His vehicle was secured on scene.
At 2:45 p.m. on Newmark Street, Scott Ziemendorf, 55, was arrested on a charge of violation of a no-contact order and transported to Coos County Jail. The subject will be referred for possession of meth.
Accident
At 4:47 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Celia Bellina Iparraguirre, 58, of North Bend was cited for a hit and run.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Arrest
At 12:10 a.m. on Everett Avenue, Jeffrey Graham, 38, of Coos Bay was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail on a Sheriff’s Office warrant for probation violation on original charges for assault 4, strangulation and harassment.
At 2:44 a.m. on Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, Thomas Paris, 59, of Coos Bay was cited and released on a charge of DUII.
At 6:58 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, Allyson Thompson, 38, of Springfield was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail on a Springfield Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of ID theft. Samuel Senner, 34, of Springfield was cited and released on a charge of theft. Both subjects were permanently trespassed from the Liberty Pub.
At 9:17 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, Kyle Re, 35, of Coos Bay was cited and released on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of DUII, reckless endangering another person and reckless driving.
Friday, Aug. 19
Welfare Check
At 4:02 p.m. on Colorado Avenue, it was reported that a male subject was making suicidal statements. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.
Disorderly Conduct
At 5:15 p.m. on Oak Street, a 911 report came in of a male and female dispute. Officers responded. It was verbal only. Both subjects warned for disorderly conduct.
Arrest
At 9:05 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Mathue Meighan, 27, was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail on the charge of disorderly conduct 2.