NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Sunday, July 14
Theft
At 7:34 a.m. on the McCullough Bridge, officers located construction equipment on a suspect and he was warned for theft of mislaid property. Rope and a carabiner were seized and information sent to his parole officer.
Welfare Check
At 9:30 a.m. on Broadway Avenue and State Street, a 911 request came in for a welfare check on a subject who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. An officer already came through the area and the subject is fine.
Suspicious Subject
At 9:53 p.m. on Oak Street, a suspicious make subject was reported under the influence of drugs, acting suspicious at the park. Officers contacted the subjected, who is fine. Information was sent to his parole officer.
Accident
At 2:38 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a woman reported she was in an accident last week and the other driver is refusing to provide her with information.
Arrest
At 7:40 p.m. on Koos Bay Boulevard and Teakwood Avenue in Coos Bay, a male in the roadway was arrested on warrants from Coos Bay Police and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday, July 13
Suspicious Subject
At 8:26 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a transient was Dumpster diving behind location. An officer contacted the subject and advised him to clean up and move along.
Friday, July 12
Criminal Mischief
At 11:25 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a woman reported that someone keyed her vehicle. An officer also assisted with welfare check. Subject is fine.
Disturbance
At 12:59 p.m. at McPherson Avenue, a 911 call came in of a female following the caller. An officer contacted both parties and it was not as reported. The subject was attending open court. Both were advised to stay away from each other.
Arrest
At 2:33 p.m. on California Avenue, Lane County Corrections served a valid North Bend Police Department warrant for Angela Weber, 54, from Eugene for possession of meth. It is a no bail warrant.
At 2:55 p.m. on Airport Lane, Jeffrey Ross, 36, was detained and transported to the Coos County Jail.