NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Thursday, Oct. 10
Criminal Trespass
At 10:02 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer responded to warn a subject for trespass. The subject was also transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital.
At 4:56 p.m. on Newmark Street, it was reported that a transient was urinating in front of customers.
Theft
At 4:51 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, shoplifting was reported from location. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect. A report was taken for theft 3.