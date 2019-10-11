{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Thursday, Oct. 10

Criminal Trespass

At 10:02 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer responded to warn a subject for trespass. The subject was also transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

At 4:56 p.m. on Newmark Street, it was reported that a transient was urinating in front of customers.

Theft

At 4:51 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, shoplifting was reported from location. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect. A report was taken for theft 3.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0