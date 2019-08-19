{{featured_button_text}}

COQUILLE POLICE LOG

Sunday, Aug. 11

Verbal Dispute

At 8:36 a.m. on East 11th Street, it was reported that a husband and wife had a verbal dispute.

Disorderly Conduct

At 6:10 p.m. on East 2nd Street, it was reported that a female with no pants was in the roadway.

Monday, Aug. 12

Welfare Check

At 1:39 a.m. on West Central Boulevard, a welfare check was requested for a female walking in the roadway.

Prowler

At 2:17 a.m. on East 10th Street, a prowler was reported.

Disturbance

At 9:47 p.m. on North Adams Street, a report was made of an intoxicated subject in the area.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Illegal Camping

At 11:03 p.m. on North Birch Street, two individuals were found sleeping on the bench and advised of city ordinance.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Illegal Camping

At 2:39 a.m. on North Birch Street, Thomas Richard Reigard and Matthew Aaron Anglin were issued a citation for camping in the city.

Arrest

At 10:43 a.m. on Highway 42 near the Waste Water Plant, Mariah Lindgren was arrested for theft 3 and transported to Coos County Jail.

Suspicious Subject

At 12:17 p.m. on North Birch Street, a subject causing problems at the community building was warned for their behavior.

Animal Complaint

At 2:55 p.m. on Highway 42 South and Fat Elk Road, cows were at large.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Suspicious Subject

At 10:48 a.m. on West 11th Street, a suspicious man was reported with a spear.

Friday, Aug. 16

Arrest

At 6:10 p.m. on GP Lot, Matthew Anglin was arrested for criminal trespass 2 and transported to Coos County Jail.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Disorderly Conduct

At 1:36 a.m. on West Highway 42, a subject stepped off the curb and screamed at a passing Bandon officer.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags