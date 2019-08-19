COQUILLE POLICE LOG
Sunday, Aug. 11
Verbal Dispute
At 8:36 a.m. on East 11th Street, it was reported that a husband and wife had a verbal dispute.
Disorderly Conduct
At 6:10 p.m. on East 2nd Street, it was reported that a female with no pants was in the roadway.
Monday, Aug. 12
Welfare Check
At 1:39 a.m. on West Central Boulevard, a welfare check was requested for a female walking in the roadway.
Prowler
At 2:17 a.m. on East 10th Street, a prowler was reported.
Disturbance
At 9:47 p.m. on North Adams Street, a report was made of an intoxicated subject in the area.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Illegal Camping
At 11:03 p.m. on North Birch Street, two individuals were found sleeping on the bench and advised of city ordinance.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Illegal Camping
At 2:39 a.m. on North Birch Street, Thomas Richard Reigard and Matthew Aaron Anglin were issued a citation for camping in the city.
Arrest
At 10:43 a.m. on Highway 42 near the Waste Water Plant, Mariah Lindgren was arrested for theft 3 and transported to Coos County Jail.
Suspicious Subject
At 12:17 p.m. on North Birch Street, a subject causing problems at the community building was warned for their behavior.
Animal Complaint
At 2:55 p.m. on Highway 42 South and Fat Elk Road, cows were at large.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Suspicious Subject
At 10:48 a.m. on West 11th Street, a suspicious man was reported with a spear.
Friday, Aug. 16
Arrest
At 6:10 p.m. on GP Lot, Matthew Anglin was arrested for criminal trespass 2 and transported to Coos County Jail.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Disorderly Conduct
At 1:36 a.m. on West Highway 42, a subject stepped off the curb and screamed at a passing Bandon officer.