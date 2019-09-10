NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday, Sept. 9
Disorderly Conduct
At 8:07 a.m. on Newmark Street and Brussells Street, multiple 911 calls came in of a disorderly conduct male in the roadway. The subject was given a courtesy transport to The Mission and warned for disorderly conduct.
Patrol Check
At 9:43 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, extra patrols were requested during the evening due to transient camp under warehouse.
Arrest
At 10:58 a.m. on California Avenue, a wanted subject was in the North Bend Police Department lobby. Melissa Lucas, 37, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and harassment.
Suspicious Subject
At 3:54 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and McPherson Avenue, a 911 report came in of a subject waving a knife around. Officers checked but were unable to locate.