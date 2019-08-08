{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Wednesday, August 7

Disorderly Conduct

At 1:35 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue and Newmark Street, multiple 911 calls came in for a male shoving a female. Both subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

