COQUILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday, May 20
Suspicious vehicle
At 1:47 a.m. on North Elliott Street, a vehicle had an open trunk.
Harassment
At 3:31 p.m. on East Third Street, it was reported that someone’s son was assaulted by another juvenile.
Tuesday, May 21
Arrest
At 1:13 p.m. on Highway 42 and Howe Road, an arrest was made from a traffic stop by Oregon State Police.
Thursday, May 23
Suspicious subject
At 6:50 am. On East Second Street, a suspicious subject was reported for circling the apartments.
Friday, May 24
Theft
At 7:15 a.m. on West 11th Street, a vehicle was broken into overnight and items taken.
At 2:27 p.m. on North Myrtle Street, a vehicle was broken into.
Animal complaint
At 1:30 p.m. on North Baxter Street, it was reported that an aggressive dog was at large.
Disorderly conduct
At 3:10 p.m. on North Central Boulevard, disorderly conduct and drinking on unlicensed premises was reported.
Saturday, May 25
Arrest
At 8:28 a.m. on North Central Boulevard, Roger Allen Setelia was arrested after discovered sleeping in the back of a business.
At 9:26 p.m. on Central Boulevard and Highway 42, Johnathan Smith was arrested and charged with a DUII and lodged at the Coos County Jail.