{{featured_button_text}}

COQUILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, May 20

Suspicious vehicle

At 1:47 a.m. on North Elliott Street, a vehicle had an open trunk.

Harassment

At 3:31 p.m. on East Third Street, it was reported that someone’s son was assaulted by another juvenile.

Tuesday, May 21

Arrest

At 1:13 p.m. on Highway 42 and Howe Road, an arrest was made from a traffic stop by Oregon State Police.

Thursday, May 23

Suspicious subject

At 6:50 am. On East Second Street, a suspicious subject was reported for circling the apartments.

Friday, May 24

Theft

At 7:15 a.m. on West 11th Street, a vehicle was broken into overnight and items taken.

At 2:27 p.m. on North Myrtle Street, a vehicle was broken into.

Animal complaint

At 1:30 p.m. on North Baxter Street, it was reported that an aggressive dog was at large.

Disorderly conduct

At 3:10 p.m. on North Central Boulevard, disorderly conduct and drinking on unlicensed premises was reported.

Saturday, May 25

Arrest

At 8:28 a.m. on North Central Boulevard, Roger Allen Setelia was arrested after discovered sleeping in the back of a business.

At 9:26 p.m. on Central Boulevard and Highway 42, Johnathan Smith was arrested and charged with a DUII and lodged at the Coos County Jail.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags