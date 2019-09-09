NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday, Sept. 8
Suspicious Subject
At 9:23 a.m. on Sherman Avenue and Ferry Road, it was reported that a suspicious subject on a bike was pushing a power washer. Officers contacted the subject who said he was given the power washer by a resident in the neighborhood.
Animal Complaint
At 10:03 a.m. at Clyde Allen Ball Park, it was reported that a bird was stuck in the netting at the ballfield. The North Bend Police and Fire Department responded and the bird was released.
Criminal Mischief
At 10:37 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a male subject broke out her tail light.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Disturbance
At 8:18 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a 911 report came in of a dispute between a male and female at location. Officers responded and assisted with civil standby.
At 10:22 a.m. on Connecticut Avenue, a 911 report came in of a female refusing to leave. Officers responded and discovered it was a verbal dispute. The group worked things out.
Criminal Trespass
At 11:57 a.m. on Buccaneer Lane, it was reported of a subject dumpster diving. The subject was warned for trespass.
You have free articles remaining.
Disabled Vehicle
At 2:48 p.m. on McPherson Avenue and Vermont Avenue, it was reported that a vehicle was blocking traffic. The vehicle was disabled.
Found Property
At 4:50 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a machete was found.
Friday, Sept. 6
Criminal Trespass
At 7:43 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, a subject was cited in lieu of custody for criminal trespass two. The subject was Dustin Anderson, 35.
Burglary
At 9:51 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, it was reported that a burglary/theft took place when a subject took blue bags full of different items from inside the building.
Found Property
At 2:22 p.m. on McPherson Avenue, a firearm was found.
Theft
At 2:38 p.m. on Garfield Street, there was a theft of package from front door.