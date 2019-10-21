NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday, Oct. 20
Suspicious Subject
At 9:51 a.m. in Airport Heights Park, a male subject crawling through the bushes wearing a creepy Halloween mask was reported. Officers responded and found a male transient looking for mushrooms and cans.
Criminal Trespass
At 10:22 a.m. on Newmark Street, a male transient sleeping on the property was reported and yelled at the caller when asked to leave. Officers responded and the subject was permanently trespassed from location per request.
Disturbance
At 10:42 a.m. on Vermont Avenue, a 911 report was made of a female hitting a vehicle with a crowbar. Officers responded and the woman was hitting her own vehicle. No crime.
Theft
At 11:10 a.m. on State Street, it was reported that a male transient was on property and stole cans. An officer checked the area for the suspect and was unable to locate the subject. A report was taken for criminal trespass and theft 3.
Arrest
At 5 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Darlene Redonna Ham, 39, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass 1, theft 3, probation violation and warrant service. The Coos Bay Police Department had a warrant for her arrest on the charge of possession of meth. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Lost Property
At 9:39 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, an anonymous report was made of a lost firearm. The officer checked the area but was unable to locate the item. The serial number was unknown and could not be entered into the database.