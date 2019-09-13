NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday, Sept. 12
Criminal Mischief
At 7:33 a.m. on Chappell Parkway, suspicious circumstances were reported. An officer did a patrol check through the area and located an open door on the North Bend Police Department’s bike locker. Report was taken for criminal mischief and the investigation is still ongoing.
Traffic Stop
At 7:52 a.m. on Virginia Avenue and Harrison Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.
At 9:42 a.m. on Broadway Avenue and California Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
Theft
At 5:40 p.m. on Hayes Street, mail theft was reported.