NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, Sept. 12

Criminal Mischief

At 7:33 a.m. on Chappell Parkway, suspicious circumstances were reported. An officer did a patrol check through the area and located an open door on the North Bend Police Department’s bike locker. Report was taken for criminal mischief and the investigation is still ongoing.

Traffic Stop

At 7:52 a.m. on Virginia Avenue and Harrison Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.

At 9:42 a.m. on Broadway Avenue and California Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

Theft

At 5:40 p.m. on Hayes Street, mail theft was reported.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

