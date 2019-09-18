{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Criminal Trespass

At 12:32 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, subjects were warned for criminal trespass and left upon request.

Found Property

At 1:13 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, an Oregon Driver’s License, ID, social security card, and debit card were found and turned in.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Traffic Hazard

At 1:17 p.m. on the 2000 block of McPherson Avenue, oil was reported in the road and the street department was notified.

At 1:19 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Everett Avenue, a bird in the roadway was reported. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.

Suspicious Subject

At 1:20 p.m. at State Street Park, it was reported that a subject was lying in a hammock up in the trees. An officer checked but was unable to find anybody.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0