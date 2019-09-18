NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Criminal Trespass
At 12:32 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, subjects were warned for criminal trespass and left upon request.
Found Property
At 1:13 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, an Oregon Driver’s License, ID, social security card, and debit card were found and turned in.
Traffic Hazard
At 1:17 p.m. on the 2000 block of McPherson Avenue, oil was reported in the road and the street department was notified.
At 1:19 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Everett Avenue, a bird in the roadway was reported. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.
Suspicious Subject
At 1:20 p.m. at State Street Park, it was reported that a subject was lying in a hammock up in the trees. An officer checked but was unable to find anybody.