NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Arrest

At 8:24 a.m. on State Street, Atlas Edge requested a subject sitting in a vehicle be trespassed after he tried to push into the building earlier. Officers contacted the subject, Danny Joseph Thomas, 50, of Coos Bay and issued him a permanent trespass from location. He was arrested for probation violation and transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 11:29 a.m. on 13th Street, it was reported that an adult son was out of control and broke a window on the caller’s vehicle. Bryan Matthew Purdue, 34, of North Bend was arrested on charges of assault 4 domestic, resisting, interfering, and criminal mischief 2. Purdue was cleared by Bay Area Hospital and transported to the Coos County Jail.

Stalking

At 10:28 a.m. on 11th Court, it was reported that a subject tried to push his way into an apartment. The subject left the area. An officer responded and a report was taken.

Suspicious Subject

At 9:18 p.m. on 14th Street, it was reported that a male subject was knocking on the door. The possible transient was not making sense. They left, walking west bound, and officers checked the area. Unable to locate.

