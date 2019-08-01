COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Wednesday, July 24
Criminal Trespass
At 11:58 a.m. on South 6th Street, a report was given of subjects on property fighting and requested they be contacted and trespassed.
Disturbance
At 12:05 p.m. on North Bayshore Drive, a report was made of a male and female fighting in a verbal dispute. There was no crime. It was a landlord/tenant dispute.
At 12:07 p.m. on 6th Street and Pine Avenue, a subject was damaging caller's trailer and refusing to leave him alone.
At 4:43 p.m. on East Johnson Avenue, a report was given of a female yelling and cussing at her in the parking lot. Parties were separated.
Criminal Mischief
At 1:38 p.m. on South 5th Street, there was graffiti on a garage.
Menacing
At 5:33 p.m. on Village Pines Court, subject was making threats to shoot roofers with a pellet gun.
Burglary
At 8:55 p.m. on South Cammann Street, a burglary was reported.
Welfare Check
At 9:03 p.m. in the 62000 Block of Highway 101, a welfare check was called in on a subject lying on the ground.
Arrest
At 9:25 p.m. on Kruse Avenue, Trevar Ryan Reed was transported to Coos County Jail on the charge of probation violation.
Thursday, July 25
Arrest
At 12:58 a.m. on North Baxter Street, Chelsey Woods was arrested on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant on the original charge of burglary 2, criminal mischief 2, and theft 3.
Theft
At 10:51 a.m. on North 10th Street, a vehicle was broken into overnight.