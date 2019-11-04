NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Saturday, Nov. 2
Alarm
At 7:35 a.m. on Marion Avenue, a business alarm was activated and officers cleared the building. Nothing was taken out or moved. Unknown cause for alarm.
Accident
At 9:10 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue and Florida Avenue, a two-vehicle non-injury accident occurred between a white 2016 Dodge Ram driven by a 74-year-old Coos Bay resident and a blue 2007 Honda driven by an 18-year-old from North Bend.
Suspicious Subject
At 9:12 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a 911 report was made of a suspicious subject attempting to get into a vehicle. Officer contacted the subject and he is associated with the vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
At 11:48 a.m. on Virginia Avenue and Sherman Avenue, it was reported that a female was trespassing at location and subject was advised of permanent trespass and warned.
Arrest
At 12:55 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Sherman Avenue, it was reported that women were acting with disorderly conduct at location and taking their clothes off. Melissa Lucas, 37, of North bend was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail. Two others were warned for disorderly conduct.
Friday, Nov. 1
Arrest
At 1:28 a.m. on 11th Court, Byrell Justice, 38, from Coos Bay was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail for assault 4 domestic.
Burglary
At 7:51 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, a report was taken for burglary 2, theft 2, and criminal mischief.
At 9:36 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, a report was taken for burglary 2, theft 2, and criminal mischief.
Criminal Trespass
At 8:56 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, Safeway requested an officer for a woman refusing to leave. The officer responded and the subject left the area and issued a permanent trespass.
At 1:14 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, Ashworth’s reported a trespass when a woman refused to leave. An officer responded and was unable to locate. The caller will call again if she returns.
Theft
At 9:38 a.m. on Newmark Street, a firearm was stolen from location and occurred within the last month. Officer responded and report was taken for theft 1.
Suspicious Subject
At 9:54 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, two calls were made of a female disrobing and flipping off passing cars. An officer contacted her and didn’t observe that behavior. She admitted to changing her shirt. The woman was asked to change her clothing in private.
Disorderly Conduct
At 11:03 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a woman was reportedly hitting cars as they drove by. An officer responded and contacted the subject. She was warned to stay out of the roadway.
At 11:08 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a male subject reportedly walking by threatened someone. Officers contacted the subject and warned him for disorderly conduct.
At 11:06 a.m. on Virginia Avenue and Broadway Avenue, the same female reportedly standing in traffic at large intersection was daring cars to drive through her. An officer nearby observed her and advised she “is on the sidewalk now.”
Disturbance
At 12:32 p.m. at Ferry Road Park, it was reported that a male subject was using a vehicle “to do cookies,” screaming at a female, then got in a vehicle and left. An officer contacted the subject and warned him for disorderly conduct.
Suspicious Conditions
At 1:16 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, the Mill Casino and Hotel security reported drug paraphernalia in a room. An officer seized the items and the tenants of the room were later located. Releasable property was returned.