COQUILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 16
DUII
At 2:12 a.m., Coquille Police arrested Kenneth Ryan Fernandez at the Coquille Broiler for a DUII. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
COOS BAY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 15
Disorderly Conduct
At 2:28 a.m., Coos Bay Police responded to a disorderly conduct call on Schoneman Street and Salmon Avenue for a subject who was yelling profanities in the area.
At 7:02 p.m., a disorderly man was reportedly screaming and yelling profanities at Coney Station.
Narcotics Investigation
At 6:12 a.m., Coos Bay Police seized drug paraphernalia for destruction at 6:12 a.m. on Newmark Avenue and Wall Street.
Criminal Trespass
At 6:31 a.m., it was reported that transients camped out on the playground at Blossom Gulch Grade School.
Arrests
At 8:18 a.m., Austin Benavidez was arrested on 4th Street and Hall Avenue off a warrant service and transported to Coos County Jail.
At 10:38 a.m., Michael Emory Dunn was arrested on 130 South Wall Street for probation violation and transported to Coos County Jail.
At 4:12 p.m., Richard Ray Herrick was arrested at Walmart for shoplifting, charged with criminal trespass 1 and theft 3, and transported to Coos County Jail.
At 11:43 p.m., Shelby Ocean Edwards was arrested on 50 Central Avenue for a Curry County probation violation warrant.
Fire
At 11:04 a.m., a transient started a large campfire under Coalbank Slough Bridge.
Accident
At 4:34 p.m., a hit and run was reported at Walmart.
Theft
At 8:32 p.m., a vehicle was broken into and items were stolen on 1190 Central Avenue.