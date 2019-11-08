NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday, Nov. 7
Traffic Stop
At 7:52 a.m. on Harrison Avenue and Virginia Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.
Welfare Check
At 11:52 a.m. on Sherman Avenue and Delaware Avenue, a report was made on a male subject who appeared to be in mental distress and was trespassing onto private properties and going through trash cans. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.
Follow Up
At 12:22 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, Joey G. Midcap, 22, of North Bend was located and cited in lieu of custody for theft 1. The subject will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for unauthorized entry into motor vehicle.
Criminal Trespass
At 1:36 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a 911 report was made of a subject trespassing at a church. The subject fled as the person called police and officers located the suspect. He was permanently trespassed.
Arrest
At 4:29 p.m. on California Avenue, Coos Bay Police served a North Bend Police warrant for the arrest of Sharaea D. Stratton-Wright, 30, of Coos Bay for theft 2 and trespass 1.
At 4:59 p.m. on Sherman Avenue and Maryland Avenue, Mark Dixon, 31, of North Bend was arrested for disorderly conduct after seen dumping trash into the roadway. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.