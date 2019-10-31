NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Traffic Stop
At 7:54 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.
You have free articles remaining.
Criminal Trespass
At 9:58 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, Jed Parks, 59, was issued a citation in lieu of arrest on a charge of criminal trespass.
Arrest
At 10:31 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, Shannon Rogers, 39, of North Bend was arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail on the charge of restraining order violation. She was warned for driving without headlights when required.