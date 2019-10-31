{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Traffic Stop

At 7:54 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.

Criminal Trespass

At 9:58 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, Jed Parks, 59, was issued a citation in lieu of arrest on a charge of criminal trespass.

Arrest

At 10:31 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, Shannon Rogers, 39, of North Bend was arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail on the charge of restraining order violation. She was warned for driving without headlights when required.

