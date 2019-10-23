NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Found Property
At 6:49 a.m. on Chinook Avenue, a report was made after finding a meth pipe. An officer responded and it was not as reported. It was the inside of a flashlight with corrosion.
Criminal Trespass
At 9:38 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, male transients were setting up camp. Officers responded and warned subjects of criminal trespass and advised them if they have any more contact with them they will be cited or transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 3:29 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, officers made contact with subject at Momiji’s. Officers advised him of permanent criminal trespass from that location.
At 3:48 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Area Glass reported transients in brush on the property. Officers contacted two male subjects and issued permanent trespass. The second subject was warned referencing a previous trespass.
Arrest
At 9:39 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, Jeremy Hart, 37, from North Bend was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on a charge of criminal trespass 2 and is also restricted from The Mill Casino-Hotel for one year.