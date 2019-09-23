{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday, Sept. 22

Information

At 9 a.m. on West Airport Way, information was provided regarding a subject hiding runaways at residence.

Burglary

At 11:51 a.m. on Monroe Avenue, a 911 report was made of a burglary. The caller reported theft of items from his carport. Officers contacted caller and took a report. The caller requested extra patrol.

Theft

At 2:56 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, officer responded to theft from 7-Eleven. Three juveniles were trespassed and merchandise paid for.

Criminal Trespass

At 3:49 p.m. on Newmark Street, Jedediah Hardy, 59, was cited in lieu of custody after refusing to leave an area where he was already trespassed.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

DUII

At 5:13 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, Wayne Culbertson, 65, of Coos Bay was cited and released for DUII.

At 8:06 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Maple Street, Denise Peat, 47, was cited and released for DUII.

Saturday, Sept. 21

DUII

At 2:47 a.m. on Newmark Street and Cedar Street, Tasha Davis, 35, of North Bend was cited and released for DUII and reckless driving. Blood alcohol level was 0.17 percent. She was also driving without a license. The case was referred to the District Attorney’s Office for possession of meth and reckless endangering.

Animal Complaint

At 10:31 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, officers responded to dog bite and spoke with owner. Animal control was notified and owner cited by animal control and warned for rabies vaccine not being up to date.

Arrest

At 4:43 p.m. on Ash Street and 11th Street, Jeffrey A. Hill, 37, was arrested on a disorderly conduct call and transferred to Coos County Jail.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

1
0
0
0
1