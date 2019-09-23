NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday, Sept. 22
Information
At 9 a.m. on West Airport Way, information was provided regarding a subject hiding runaways at residence.
Burglary
At 11:51 a.m. on Monroe Avenue, a 911 report was made of a burglary. The caller reported theft of items from his carport. Officers contacted caller and took a report. The caller requested extra patrol.
Theft
At 2:56 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, officer responded to theft from 7-Eleven. Three juveniles were trespassed and merchandise paid for.
Criminal Trespass
At 3:49 p.m. on Newmark Street, Jedediah Hardy, 59, was cited in lieu of custody after refusing to leave an area where he was already trespassed.
You have free articles remaining.
DUII
At 5:13 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, Wayne Culbertson, 65, of Coos Bay was cited and released for DUII.
At 8:06 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Maple Street, Denise Peat, 47, was cited and released for DUII.
Saturday, Sept. 21
DUII
At 2:47 a.m. on Newmark Street and Cedar Street, Tasha Davis, 35, of North Bend was cited and released for DUII and reckless driving. Blood alcohol level was 0.17 percent. She was also driving without a license. The case was referred to the District Attorney’s Office for possession of meth and reckless endangering.
Animal Complaint
At 10:31 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, officers responded to dog bite and spoke with owner. Animal control was notified and owner cited by animal control and warned for rabies vaccine not being up to date.
Arrest
At 4:43 p.m. on Ash Street and 11th Street, Jeffrey A. Hill, 37, was arrested on a disorderly conduct call and transferred to Coos County Jail.