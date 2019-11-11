NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday, Nov. 10
Criminal Trespass
At 1:32 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a possible brush fire was reported. Officers contacted a male transient and warned him for the fire. He said he was trying to clean property.
Cited
At 9:27 p.m. on Newmark Street and Fir Street, Eugene May, 45, of Sweet Home was cited and released on a Lebanon Police Department arrest warrant for failure to appear on a DUII and failure to comply on original charge of theft 3.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Suspicious Conditions
At 10:22 a.m. on Clark Street, it was reported that a hunting arrow landed in caller's fence. An officer responded and seized the arrow.
Cited
At 10:44 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, Melissa Neal, 35, of Coos Bay was cited and released on a charge of driving while suspended misdemeanor and issued a verbal warning for driving uninsured. The vehicle was secured on scene.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday, Nov. 8
Criminal Mischief
At 7:55 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that obscene language was written on the sidewalk at location. An officer responded and the Street Department was requested to respond to remove the writing.
At 3:50 p.m. on Hayes Street, a 911 report was made of a 23-year-old granddaughter who threw a “boulder” through a window. Officers responded and the caller does not want to pursue charges or trespass the subject, just wants her to not come back. Officers located the subject and the message was delivered.
Arrest
At 8:41 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a transient was sleeping in the breezeway of location. An officer responded and contacted the unnamed 32-year-old from Coos Bay man, arresting him on criminal trespass 2. He was released in lieu of custody.
Criminal Trespass
At 10:05 a.m. on Viking Lane, North Bay School requested a male subject be trespassed off school property. The subject was mushroom picking and advised of the trespass.
At 11:13 a.m. on Stephanie Lane, it was reported that five subjects went on a neighbor’s property and are smoking. An officer located the juveniles who tried to run. Four subjects were transported back to school while two others, brothers from out of town, were sent to wait for their father at Pony Village Mall.
Welfare Check
At 12:13 p.m. on Lincoln Street, a call came in concerned about an intoxicated male stumbling and then sitting on the curb. An officer checked on the subject who was fine and would be moving shortly.