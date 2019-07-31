COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Monday, July 22
Warrant Service
At 2 a.m., Medford Police arrested Darrell Andrew Johnson on two Coos Bay Police Department warrants for original charge of possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
At 10:12 a.m. on Airport Lane, Oregon State Police arrested Robert James Connolly on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant for the original charge of possession of heroin, delivery of meth, possession of meth and a felon in possession of a firearm.
Disturbance
At 11:35 a.m. on Norman Avenue, there was a report of a male yelling.
Suicidal Subject
At 1:15 p.m. at John Topits Park, a suicidal subject was reported.
Theft
At 3:10 p.m. on South 1st Street, criminal trespass was issued for a shoplifter.
At 3:46 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, a bike was stolen.
Found Property
At 4:03 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, drug paraphernalia was found.
Mental Subject
At 10:53 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, there was a subject claiming they are being harassed telepathically.
Tuesday, July 23
Disorderly Conduct
At 1:09 a.m. on North 7th Street, a man was screaming.
Disturbance
At 11:13 a.m. on South 4th Street, there was an assault and fight in a parking lot.
Arrest
At 11:57 a.m. on North 7th Street, Aaron Douglas Vonzell and Katrina Handsaker were arrested on charges of criminal trespass. Both were transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 5:56 p.m. on Park Avenue, Shawn Dean Libercajt was arrested as a result of pounding on a door and charged with criminal trespass 2 and five counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was transported to Coos County Jail.
At 6:43 p.m. on the 1400 Block of Hemlock, Jesse Ainsworth was arrested as a result of a follow up and transported to Coos County Jail.
At 10:18 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, Debra Vermillion-Cherry was arrested on two Coos Bay Police warrants for the original charge of possession of meth, DUII, reckless driving, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Criminal Mischief
At 4:38 p.m. on Central Avenue, criminal mischief was done to the City Hall restroom.
Drinking Unlicensed Premise
At 5:29 p.m. in Mingus Park, a subject was drinking and smoking marijuana in public.
Theft
At 5:51 p.m. on Kruse Avenue, a chainsaw was stolen.
Found Property
At 8:19 p.m. on North Broadway Street, a syringe was found.
Suspicious Subject
At 9:57 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, a male subject was beating on caller's bedroom window. Subject was located and trespassed from the property.