NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday, Sept. 15
DUII
At 1:39 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, Norman Bingham, 65, of Coos Bay was cited and released for DUII and reckless driving. His blood alcohol level was 0.12 percent.
Traffic Stop
At 3:25 a.m. on Union Avenue and Montana Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to yield to pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Driving Complaint
At 10:23 a.m. on Sherman Avenue and Virginia Avenue, a 911 call reported a possible intoxicated driver striking curbs with their vehicle and mad at the caller for checking on him. Officers responded but were unable to locate.
Disturbance
At 12:30 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that an ex refused to leave the property. Officers responded and advised it was a verbal dispute only over civil issues. The male subject was issued a permanent trespass and left.
Criminal Trespass
At 5:08 p.m. on Ohio Avenue, it was reported that a female was refusing to leave and the caller requested officers to trespass her as she was walking away. Officers located the female at Safeway and issued a permanent trespass.
Saturday, September 14
DUII
At 2:32 a.m. on Newmark Street and Tremont Avenue, Francisco Segura Avina, 58, of Coos Bay was cited and released for DUII and reckless driving. Their blood alcohol level was 0.17 percent and their vehicle was towed by Morin’s Towing as a hazard.
Disorderly Conduct
At 10:24 a.m. on Ash Street and 13th Street, residents in the area reported a male subject yelling obscenities walking in the area. The subject was contacted and warned for disorderly conduct.
At 2:12 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, an anonymous caller reported a female yelling obscene things in front of location while kids were around. An officer responded and located the female near Banner Bank. The subject was warned for disorderly conduct.
Disturbance
At 11:54 a.m. on A Street and Lombard Street, it was reported that a male was yelling at a girl in the area of location. An officer contacted the subjects involved and it was not as reported. The subjects were trying to chase their dog at large.
Alarm
At 1:52 p.m. on Clark Street, a 911 report came in with an audible alarm at Kingsview School. Officers responded and the building was cleared. The alarm was set off by a fire. North Bend Fire Department responded and checked the building.
Theft
At 3:33 p.m. on California Avenue, theft from bank account was reported via wire transfer.