COOS BAY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday, April 23
Driving While Suspended
At 12:14 a.m. at the 7-11 in Bunker Hill, a driver was issued a citation for driving while suspended, driving while uninsured and for failure to register the vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Disorderly Conduct
At 8:57 a.m. on Empire Boulevard and Fulton Avenue, a subject on a bike was riding recklessly and kicked a mailbox.
Prowler
At 9:58 a.m. on North Wall Street, a video was captured of a prowler on the property.
Arrests
At 10:47 a.m. at Cranberry Sweets, Jacob Alvin Latta was arrested on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant and theft 2. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 6:17 p.m. on Anderson Avenue and 6th Street, Richard Ray Herrick was arrested and charged with criminal mischief 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Disturbance
At 11:17 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, there was a dispute between a male and female in a vehicle. The windshield was broken and the parties were separated.
Burglary
At 1:59 p.m. on North Marple Street, a break in was reported at a residence.
Suspicious Subject
At 8:13 p.m. at the Coos Bay Library, a male subject was throwing things in the parking lot.
Wednesday, April 24
Criminal Trespass
At 12:06 a.m. at Coos Bay City Hall, a male sleeping in the city hall bathroom was advised of trespass.
At 8:14 a.m. at the Coos Art Museum, a male sleeping on the loading dock was trespassed from property.
At 11:52 a.m. on the 800 Block of South Front Street, subjects sleeping in railway cars were contacted and advised of trespass.
Arrests
At 12:28 a.m. on the 100 Block of Anderson Avenue, Steve Olaf Williams was arrested on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 8:37 a.m. on North Baxter Street in Coquille, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office arrested Audrey Janette Lyon on two Coos Bay Police Department warrants.
At 8:51 a.m. on Maxwell Road, Crystal Dawn Whited was arrested after breaking into a residence and charged with burglary 1 and theft 3. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 9 a.m. on Old Highway 42 Road in Myrtle Point, Justus Quinn Davis was arrested on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 7:57 p.m. on North Baxter Street in Coquille, Danny Joseph Thomas was arrested by the Coos County Sheriff’s Department on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant.
Medical
At 2:14 on the Eastside boat ramp, a kayaker flipped out of boat and was struggling in the water. The subject was able to get out of the water and declined medical.
Burglary
At 5:21 p.m. on South 10th Street, a broken window was reported though no entry into residence.
At 5:22 p.m. on Seabreeze Terrace, a burglary into a residence was reported.