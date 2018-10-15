COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Sunday, Oct. 14 at 2:09 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Christopher Carpenter, 30, was arrested for criminal trespass and cited in lieu of custody.
On Sunday, Oct. 14 at 2:09 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Eithen Nordholm, 27, was arrested on a warrant service from Coos Bay Police for unlawful possession of meth. Nordholm was also arrested on criminal trespass and transported to Coos County Jail.
On Sunday, Oct. 14 at 4:50 p.m. on 9th Avenue, Jamie Atkins, 29, was arrested on probation violation and cited for criminal trespass 1. She was transported to Coos County Jail.
On Sunday, Oct. 14 at 6:37 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, David Varelas, 27, and Judy Barcus, 41, were arrested for shoplifting, theft 2. Varelas was cited and released. Barcus was transported to Coos County Jail.
NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Sunday, Oct. 14 at 11:47 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, Thomas Howell, 35, was arrested after kicking a door of a parked vehicle outside of the A1 Smoke Shop. He has also been permanently trespassed from that location. He was taken into custody on disorderly conduct 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
On Sunday, Oct. 14 at 1:45 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Judy Bacus, 41, was arrested for criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
On Sunday, Oct. 14 at 4:25 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Caren Shanks, 62, was arrested for criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
Theft
On Sunday, Oct. 14 at 12:45 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, it was reported that items were stolen off a boat.
Line Down
On Sunday, Oct. 14 at 12:56 p.m. on Oak Street, an off-duty officer reported a line down and that the cable may pull down the power lines if driven over wrong. Frontier and Pacific Power were notified. Officers responded and moved line from roadway.
Deceased Subject
On Sunday, Oct. 14 at 10:27 a.m. on O’Connell Street, a subject was reported deceased at Evergreen Court Retirement.
Disorderly Conduct
On Sunday, Oct. 14 at 11:36 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, it was reported that a male transient walked across Highway 101 and stopped traffic. An officer arrived and warned the subject for disorderly conduct.
On Sunday, Oct. 14 at 1:02 p.m. on Sherman Avenue and Connecticut, a woman was reported being belligerent and jumping into the street in front of cars on Highway 101. Officers responded and helped her get to a friend. She calmed down and was no danger to herself.