COOS BAY POLICE
Arrests
On Sunday, Oct. 28 at 12:12 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, Leonard Schrader, 72, was cited and released on a DUII.
Assault
On Sunday, Oct. 28 at 12:40 a.m. on the 200 block of Newmark Avenue, assault from earlier was reported.
Fire
On Sunday, Oct. 28 at 4:43 a.m. on Anderson Avenue, a vehicle was on a fire at location.
Counterfeit Money
On Sunday, Oct. 28 at 7:58 a.m. on Evans Boulevard, someone received counterfeit money from the ATM.
NORTH BEND POLICE
Arrests
On Sunday, Oct. 28 at 4:55 a.m. on Tremont Avenue at The Mill Casino, William Patterson, 29, was arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Disorderly Conduct
On Sunday, Oct. 28 at 3:19 p.m. on Brussels and Lombard Street, it was reported that a male transient walking down the road was yelling and throwing his hands around. When contacted by officers, the subject advised that he was having a bad day.
On Sunday, Oct. 28 at 5:08 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a fight broke out in a bar between two males. Both want to press harassment charges against the other and were advised to write statements and turn them into the police department.