NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Arrest
At 1:24 a.m. on Madrona Street and Virginia Avenue, Robert Frost, 42, of Coos Bay was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The case was referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office for possession of a controlled substance.
At 2:09 a.m. on Bay Street, Jessica Dixon, 29, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on the charge of probation violation.
At 7:53 a.m. on California Avenue, Oregon State Police served a valid warrant from North Bend Police and arrested Scott Burleson, 37, of Eugene on a charge of failure to perform duties of a driver when property is damaged.
Harassment
At 8:45 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, report was made that a male subject was harassing employees over the phone. An officer attempted to make contact with the subject, but there was no answer.
Disturbance
At 12:56 p.m. at the end of Ferry Road, a 911 call was made reporting a dispute between a male and female. Officers responded and parties were separated. It was verbal only.
Criminal Trespass
At 2:33 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, mall security reported a female trespassing. Caren K. Shanks, 63, of Coos Bay was issued a criminal trespass citation.