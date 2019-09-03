NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Monday, Sept. 2
Disturbance
At 7:51 a.m. on Lombard Street, 911 reports came in of a male and female dispute. Parties were separated and an officer contacted both, where the female stated she was at her brother’s house. The officers were unable to make contact with him and the female was advised to wait until her brother was home before returning.
Disorderly Conduct
At 9:56 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a third party reported a disorderly conduct subject at location. The individual who made the report requested that the subject be trespassed. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.
Criminal Trespass
At 1:37 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a transient was in the bushes. Officers contacted the subject and he was warned for criminal trespass and left upon request.
Welfare Check
At 1:53 p.m. on Sherman Avenue and California Avenue, a 911 request was made for a welfare check on a female who says she has rabies. An officer contacted the female who says she is fine, having mental health problems today but otherwise fine.
At 5:01 p.m. on Dead Mans Curve, a 911 report was made of an elderly male lying in the roadway. The subject was fine.
Drinking Unlicensed Premises
At 3:59 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a subject was drinking in his vehicle and then went inside a store. An officer responded and found an open container in the vehicle. The subject denied drinking, was counseled on open container and drinking in unlicensed premises.