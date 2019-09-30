{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday, Sept. 29

Citation

At 12:30 a.m. on Newmark Avenue and LaClair Street, Gary Carson, 32, of Coos Bay was cited for driving while suspended, misdemeanor. The vehicle was secured on scene.

Criminal Trespass

At 10:59 a.m. on Newmark Street, a male transient who had been trespassed on the property refused to leave. An officer responded and located him in front of the McDonalds. He was warned for criminal trespass.

Disorderly Conduct

At 12 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a male transient wearing a black mask and cammo clothes was pointing something in a plastic bag at vehicles as they drove by. Officers responded and the subject advised he was just dancing. He was warned for disorderly conduct.

Disturbance

At 1:26 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a 911 report came in of an intoxicated male yelling. Officers responded and were advised it was verbal only.

Friday, Sept. 27

Juvenile Problem

At 8:36 a.m. at Simpson Park, four juveniles were located skipping school and all were transported back to North Bend High School and North Bend Middle School.

Criminal Trespass

At 9:22 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, transients living in the brush and going through trash at night making a mess was reported. Officers responded and checked the brush and were unable to locate any transients at this time. Extra patrols were requested in the area.

Criminal Trespass

At 9:54 a.m. on Kinney Street, male transients going through trash were warned for criminal trespass and advised to stay off people’s property and on the street.

Welfare Check

At 11:35 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a welfare check was requested on a male sleeping in front of location. The subject was taken to Bay Area Hospital for evaluation.

