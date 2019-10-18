NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday, Oct. 17
Criminal Trespass
At 12:27 a.m. on Newmark Street, an employee reported a female transient who went into the kitchen and was yelling and refusing to leave. The caller escorted her out and was requesting her to be permanently trespassed. Officers located the woman and advised her of the trespass from the business.
At 12:51 a.m. on Ash Street, it was reported that a woman was banging on a door, making a lot of noise, and refusing to leave. Officers responded and the woman claimed she was assaulted at Empire Lakes. Medical was dispatched and she was trespassed from the residence and she was transported to Bay Area Hospital by Bay Cities Ambulance.
At 8:40 a.m. on McKinley Street, a report was made of a male subject acting erratic outside location. An officer responded and other neighbors reported the subject in the bushes. Officers located the subject on private property and warned him for trespass.
Arrest
At 1:46 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, Sarah Rose Brown, 32, was arrested for theft 1, forgery 2, and burglary 1. She was transported to Coos County Jail.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 6:38 a.m. on Colorado Avenue, a business requested an assist from an officer asking occupant of bus to move bus from parking lot. Assistance was rendered.
Illegal Camping
At 8:22 a.m. on Chappell Parkway, the North Bend Street Department reported a camp under the McCullough Bridge. An officer responded and checked the camp, but it was no longer occupied.
Disturbance
At 12:21 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, an officer an observed a verbal argument outside Ashworth’s. The officer contacted the male and female who agreed to leave. Both were issued permanent trespass from Ashworth’s.
At 2:59 p.m. on Maple Street, a welfare check was requested on subjects arguing in apartment. Officers responded and subjects said they were just horse playing. They were warned for disorderly conduct.