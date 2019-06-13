NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday, June 12
Criminal Trespass
At 12:59 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, an unwanted male at the location was trespassed for 30 days.
At 7:53 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, the owner of Little Caesars requested ex-employ be permanently trespassed from location. An officer responded and the subject’s mother advised he is already aware of the trespass.
At 10:59 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a Safeway employee reported theft of grocery cart. An officer contacted suspects who were advised if they returned the cart, no charges would be pressed. Both subjects were permanently trespassed from Safeway.
Incomplete Call
At 7:11 a.m. on Maine Avenue, an incomplete call from Hillcrest School came in. An officer responded and was advised it was a miss-dial.
Criminal Mischief
At 10:30 a.m. on Fir Street, a vehicle window was broken.
Theft
At 11:23 p.m. on Ohio Avenue, a report of a male subject on a bike stealing mail in the area came in. Officers responded and checked multiple neighborhoods but were unable to locate.
Suspicious Subject
At 11:29 a.m. on Jackson Avenue, subjects inside a vacant residence do not know if they belong. Officer responded and advised they were hired by owner to clean residence.
Disorderly Conduct
At 5:16 p.m. on Newmark Street, a 911 report came in of a female out of control, screaming and yelling in the laundry mat. An officer responded and the female was warned for disorderly conduct.