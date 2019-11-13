NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Arrest
At 8:37 a.m. on California Avenue, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office served a North Bend Police warrant for the arrest of Vanessa Johnson, 35, of North Bend on a charge of unlawful possession of meth.
At 10:41 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a 911 report was made of a dispute between a male and female at location. Adam Lauer, 35, of North Bend was arrested on a charge of domestic assault 4 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 11:19 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a male subject was refusing to leave a residence. Ricco Contreras, 18, of Springfield was arrested on charges of domestic harassment and criminal trespass. He was transported to the Coos County Jail and permanently trespassed from the location.
Mental Subject
At 12:19 p.m. on California Avenue, a mental subject was in the lobby but the subject left prior to officer contact.
You have free articles remaining.
Disturbance
At 1:24 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that two male subjects were in a dispute at location. The subjects left upon request and were permanently trespassed.
Accident
At 3:42 p.m. on Oak Street and Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a three-vehicle accident occurred. The first vehicle was a black Dodge driven by 39-year-old of North Bend. They were warned for failure to yield when entering roadway. The second vehicle was a white 2011 Ford Escape driven by 23-year-old of North Bend. The vehicle was towed by North Bend Towing. The third vehicle was a black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by 29-year-old of Coos Bay. It was towed by Mast Brothers.
Disorderly Conduct
At 3:58 p.m. on Broadway Avenue and Clark Street, multiple reports came in of a subject throwing trash into the roadway and going out into traffic. Officers contacted the subject and he was warned for disorderly conduct.
At 4:49 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a 911 report was made of a disturbance between two male subjects. The parties were already separated when officers contacted them. Both were warned for disorderly conduct. One subject was trespassed for 60 days.