NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Fraud

At 11:04 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, someone reported fraud and theft of money.

Criminal Mischief

At 3:03 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, officers contacted juveniles and warned them for criminal mischief.

Theft

At 3:24 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, theft of jewelry was reported.

At 3:57 p.m. on Spruce Street, theft of medication was reported.

Counterfeit Money

At 4:42 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, officers seized counterfeit money.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

