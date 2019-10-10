NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Fraud
At 11:04 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, someone reported fraud and theft of money.
Criminal Mischief
At 3:03 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, officers contacted juveniles and warned them for criminal mischief.
You have free articles remaining.
Theft
At 3:24 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, theft of jewelry was reported.
At 3:57 p.m. on Spruce Street, theft of medication was reported.
Counterfeit Money
At 4:42 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, officers seized counterfeit money.