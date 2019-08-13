{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, Aug. 12

Burglary

At 7:05 a.m. on Vista Drive, multiple items were taken and owners will follow up with itemized list. A report was taken and items seized to send to the crime lab.

Fraud

At 11:29 a.m. on Vista Drive, bank fraud was reported. An officer contacted the caller and a case number was provided for documentation.

Animal Found

At 1:32 p.m. on Colorado Avenue and Lincoln Street, it was reported that a dog was in distress and not getting up at location. An officer checked the chip at Harbor Lights Animal Hospital and a message was left for owner. Animal Control took possession of the animal.

Theft

At 1:47 p.m. on Oregon Avenue, theft of wallet from vehicle overnight was reported. A report was taken and the investigation is continuing.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags