NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday, Aug. 12
Burglary
At 7:05 a.m. on Vista Drive, multiple items were taken and owners will follow up with itemized list. A report was taken and items seized to send to the crime lab.
Fraud
At 11:29 a.m. on Vista Drive, bank fraud was reported. An officer contacted the caller and a case number was provided for documentation.
Animal Found
At 1:32 p.m. on Colorado Avenue and Lincoln Street, it was reported that a dog was in distress and not getting up at location. An officer checked the chip at Harbor Lights Animal Hospital and a message was left for owner. Animal Control took possession of the animal.
Theft
At 1:47 p.m. on Oregon Avenue, theft of wallet from vehicle overnight was reported. A report was taken and the investigation is continuing.