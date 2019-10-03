NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Traffic Stop
At 2:16 p.m. on Broadway Court and Broadway Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop at bus safety lights. There were three vehicles that didn’t stop and the drivers were all warned.
Disorderly Conduct
At 4:39 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Marion Avenue, an anonymous report was made of a male transient on a bike acting disorderly and stopping traffic.
At 11:10 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, several reports were made of a male transient yelling and going through trash cans. Officers responded and advised the subject clean up his mess and was warned for disorderly conduct. He left the area upon request.