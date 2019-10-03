{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Traffic Stop

At 2:16 p.m. on Broadway Court and Broadway Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop at bus safety lights. There were three vehicles that didn’t stop and the drivers were all warned.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Disorderly Conduct

At 4:39 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Marion Avenue, an anonymous report was made of a male transient on a bike acting disorderly and stopping traffic.

At 11:10 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, several reports were made of a male transient yelling and going through trash cans. Officers responded and advised the subject clean up his mess and was warned for disorderly conduct. He left the area upon request.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0