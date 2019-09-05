NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Traffic Stop
At 7:31 a.m. on Virginia Avenue and Harrison Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.
At 7:52 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for school bus safety lights and was advised she had 30 days to obtain an Oregon driver’s license and Oregon’ registration for vehicle.
Driving Complaint
At 9:36 a.m. on Oak Street and Lewis Street, flaggers at location reported a driver trying to pass vehicles at work area.
Arrest
At 1:05 p.m. on Newmark Street, an employee of Quick-E Mart reported preventing a trespassed subject from entering who refused to leave when asked several times. An officer contacted the subject outside. Jedediah Parks, 59, was charged with criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody. The subject agreed to leave.
At 1:34 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, North Bend Police served a Clackamas County valid warrant for Loy Kinslow Minton, 36, of Myrtle Point. Minton was charged with giving false information and theft 3. They were transported to Coos County Jail.