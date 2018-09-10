COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Arrested
On Saturday, Sept. 8 at 4:15 p.m. on Morrison and Newmark, Brenda Latimer, 41, was arrested on four Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrants, which included contempt of court. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.
On Saturday, Sept. 8 at 7:09 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Three Rivers Casino, Troy Boyer, 53, was arrested for criminal trespass.
On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 3:53 a.m. at Empire Lakes, officers arrested Barbara Brunner, 50, for criminal trespass and released her on citation. Officers responded to the area as a result of yelling and cursing in the area.
Dispute
On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9:14 a.m. on South 10th Street, officers responded to a suicidal subject which was the result of a dispute.
On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10:01 a.m. on Coalbank Slough Bridge, transients were fighting.
Criminal Mischief
On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 6:38 p.m. on East Anderson and South Bayshore, a report was taken of a woman cutting wood on the boardwalk with a handsaw.
City Code Violation
On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 3:15 p.m. on Highway 101 and Johnson, a warning was issued for panhandling which is a violation of city code.
Intoxicated Subject
On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 12:27 a.m. on 2nd and Commercial Avenue, an intoxicated subject was reported.
Traffic Hazard
On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1:04 a.m. on Broadway and Central, beer bottles were reported in the roadway.
On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 2:05 a.m. on 7th and Johnson Avenue, a vehicle was reportedly parked in the road.
NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Saturday, Sept. 8 at 1:06 a.m. on Harrison Avenue, William Honer, 36, was arrested on charges for domestic assault and strangulation. Subject was transferred to Coos County Jail.
On Saturday, Sept. 8 at 8:37 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, Archie Button, 54, was arrested on charges for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. He was transported to Coos County Jail.
On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Jessica Manzanares, 32, was arrested following a dispute with her boyfriend and neighbor. When officers responded, she led them on a foot pursuit before being placed in custody and taken to Bay Area Hospital.
Disorderly Conduct
On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1:45 a.m. on Connecticut Avenue, 911 relayed a call that a man lost his motel room key and required assistance. Officers responded and informed the man for misuse of 911.
Theft
On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 4:49 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, the Mill Casino reported a guest’s stolen iPhone, Oregon driver’s license, and debit card.
Dispute
On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10:37 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a dispute was reported that a male and female were arguing when the man chased after the female who was crying. Officers responded but subjects denied the incident and said they were just trying to cross the road.
Violation City Code
On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1:35 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, an officer warned two subjects on skateboards that they were violating city ordinance by skateboarding in the roadway.