NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Criminal Trespass
At 7:58 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, Area Glass reported a subject sleeping near doors of the building. An officer responded and contacted the 49-year-old suspect and issued them a permanent trespass.
Disturbance
You have free articles remaining.
At 1:35 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, it was reported that a person's son was thrashing around and broke a window. An officer responded and was advised it was verbal only and the window was broken last night and the owner was attempting civil compromise with mom.
At 4:05 p.m. at Ferry Road Park, a 911 call reported a subject with a knife threatening the caller at the park. Officers responded and the subject was at a different park. Officers located the subject at Ferry Road Park, but it was not as reported. It was a misunderstanding. The subject with a knife never threatened the caller.
Suspicious Subject
At 4:17 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a complaint was made of a subject in a Dumpster at location. The officer contacted the subject and warned them not to return.