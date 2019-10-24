NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Arrest
At 12:56 a.m. on Tremont Avenue and Clark Street, Danny Sager, 42, was arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct 2 and interfering. Sager was trespassed from the Mill Casino and Hotel for one month.
Welfare Check
At 12:59 p.m. on Liberty Street, the Oregon Abuse Hotline requested a welfare check on a possible suicidal female. An officer responded and no one answered. The female refused to open the door and called back to speak with the officer to say she was fine.
Theft
At 2:47 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, an officer contacted caller in the lobby to take a report for theft 2.