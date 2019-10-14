NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday, Oct. 13
Driving while suspended
At 1:37 a.m. on Virginia Avenue and Harrison Avenue, a driver was issued a driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed by Pro Towing and impounded.
Odor investigation
At 11:10 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, the strong smell of propane in the area was reported. An officer responded and contacted an employee who advised he was filling a truck with propane for delivery.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Criminal trespass
At 7:33 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, a report came in from the Mill Casino-Hotel of a suspect on the property that needed to be trespassed. Officers made contact and advised her of the trespass again, also advising of another trespass for the Coos Bay Police Department. The North Bend officer issued a citation and charged criminal trespass 2 to the suspect, who was released in lieu of custody.