NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday, Aug. 29
Arrest
At 9:09 a.m. at California Avenue, a female was in the lobby demanding to speak to an officer and slamming the phone into the wall. Susan Keen, 56, was arrested on a Coos Bay Police Department charge for resisting arrest. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 2:58 p.m. on McPherson Avenue, report of transient at location came in. An officer responded and arrested Daniel Duran, 59, from Coos Bay on a North Bend Police warrant for criminal mischief 2. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 3:20 p.m. on Clark Street, an officer on foot patrol arrested Ryan Jorgensen, 36, for trespass 2 and theft 3. He was transported to Coos County Jail.
Theft
At 10:33 a.m. on Newmark Street, the theft of tools and a cell phone was reported.
At 2:07 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that beer and food were stolen. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the suspect.