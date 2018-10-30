NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Monday, Oct. 29 at 1:43 p.m. on California Avenue, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office served a North Bend Police warrant and arrested Mandy Fagan, 21, of Bandon. Fagan was arrested on the charges of a Class C/Unclass felony and resisting arrest. Her bail was set at $10,000.
On Monday, Oct. 29 at 6:04 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, Russell Thallheimer, 49, was arrested after stealing a duffle bag and backpack. He was taken to Coos County Jail on charges for resisting, interfering, and theft 3.
On Monday, Oct. 29 at 7:49 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, Anthony Lyman, 31, was arrested after robbing a store and fighting with employees. He was charged with menacing, assault 4, unlawful use of a weapon, and robbery 2.
Accident
On Monday, Oct. 29 at 8:34 a.m. on Commercial Street, a hit and run was reported.
Suspicious Conditions
On Monday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. on Arthur Street, a man heard knocking on his backdoor but couldn’t see anyone. Patrol checked the neighborhood.
Shots Fired
On Monday, Oct. 29 at 11:33 a.m. on Airport Way, shots were reportedly heard. It was the airport shooting birds off the runway.