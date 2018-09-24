COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Sunday, Sept. 23 at 2:28 a.m. on South Bayshore Drive and Curtis Avenue, Cody Willier, 34, was arrested following a non-injury accident. He was charged with a DUII refusal to do a breath test, and failure to perform duties.
On Sunday, Sept. 23 at 7:13 p.m. on North Bayshore, Scott Robinson, 47, and Kristie Haworth, 42, were arrested on probation violation and transported to Coos County Jail.
On Sunday, Sept. 23 at 8:14 p.m. on California Avenue in North Bend, North Bend Police filled a Coos Bay Police warrant on Whitney Persson, 23. Persson was arrested on the charge of Theft 2.
Fight
On Sunday, Sept. 23 at 6:12 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, a verbal dispute was called in over an unpaid bill at Tokyo Bistro.
NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Sunday, Sept. 23 at 12:57 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, Seth Moell, 37, was arrested on probation violation and transported to Coos County Jail.
On Sunday, Sept. 23 at 8:37 p.m. on Sherman Avenue and Oregon Street, Robert Brooks, 30, was arrested after a casino reported a drunk driver. Brooks was arrested for DUII and his vehicle was towed.