COOS BAY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday, May 20
Suspicious subject
At 12:29 a.m. on South Wasson Street, a subject was reported using a flashlight to look into the windows of vehicles.
Criminal trespass
At 1:39 a.m. on F Street, a subject refused to leave and was criminally trespassed.
At 2:45 p.m. on Broadway Street, a subject was reported panhandling in a driveway but left before police arrived.
Suspicious conditions
At 2:19 a.m. at the boardwalk and Elrod, a subject was out with a boat anchored in a suspicious location.
Assault
At 7:43 a.m. on South Fifth Street, an assault was reported that took place over the weekend.
Harassment
At 9:11 a.m. on South Front Street, phone harassment was reported.
At 1:29 p.m. on Cammann Street, escalating neighborhood dispute was reported.
At 2:20 p.m. on Golden Avenue, it was reported that suspicious subject was harassing a dog in a vehicle.
Theft
At 12:37 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, theft of flower/plant from yard was reported.
Mental subject
At 4:06 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, a suspicious subject was reportedly in a vehicle hitting himself and yelling.
Tuesday, May 21
Theft
At 11:54 a.m. on Broadway Street, found item stolen from the store for sale on Facebook.
Suspicious subject
At 4:07 p.m. on the 400 Block of South Morrison Street, a possible sighting of the subject from earlier with a machete was reported.
Wednesday, May 22
Arrest
At 11:45 a.m. on the 100 block of North Marple Street, a traffic stop turned into an arrest of Amber Korving for interfering with an officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, carrying concealed weapon, and cited for possible use of marijuana under 21. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.