NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Saturday, June 15
Disturbance
At 12:01 p.m. on Lockhart Street, an issue with a neighbor was reported, which has been ongoing. The officer contacted both neighbors and found that one erected a fence on city property, blocking right of way. Information was forwarded to codes enforcement for possible abatement issue.
Civil Problem
At 12:34 p.m. on Madrona Street, a neighbor dispute was reported after a neighbor made threats.
Arrest
At 1:29 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a transient was reported pouring beer on and into a mailbox. The subject, Troy Boyer, 54, of Salem, was cited in lieu of custody for criminal mischief.
Disorderly Conduct
At 3:44 p.m. on Newmark Street, there was a 911 report of a subject swinging a machete. An officer contacted the subject and warned them for disorderly conduct.
Friday, June 14
Suspicious Subject
At 6:37 a.m. on Laura Lane, an officer was flagged down by a citizen reporting a suspect with a chainsaw. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.
At 12:52 p.m. on Lombard Street and Sheridan Avenue, it was reported that two subjects were walking in the roadway screaming and waving a stick around. An officer contacted the subjects and they were advised to stay out of the road and stop swinging sticks around.