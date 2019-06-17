{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday, June 15

Disturbance

At 12:01 p.m. on Lockhart Street, an issue with a neighbor was reported, which has been ongoing. The officer contacted both neighbors and found that one erected a fence on city property, blocking right of way. Information was forwarded to codes enforcement for possible abatement issue.

Civil Problem

At 12:34 p.m. on Madrona Street, a neighbor dispute was reported after a neighbor made threats.

Arrest

At 1:29 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a transient was reported pouring beer on and into a mailbox. The subject, Troy Boyer, 54, of Salem, was cited in lieu of custody for criminal mischief.

Disorderly Conduct

At 3:44 p.m. on Newmark Street, there was a 911 report of a subject swinging a machete. An officer contacted the subject and warned them for disorderly conduct.

Friday, June 14

Suspicious Subject

At 6:37 a.m. on Laura Lane, an officer was flagged down by a citizen reporting a suspect with a chainsaw. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.

At 12:52 p.m. on Lombard Street and Sheridan Avenue, it was reported that two subjects were walking in the roadway screaming and waving a stick around. An officer contacted the subjects and they were advised to stay out of the road and stop swinging sticks around.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags