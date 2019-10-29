NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday, Oct. 28
Suspicious Subject
At 1:10 p.m. on Broadway Avenue and Newmark Street, a 911 report was made of a female in the roadway. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.
At 1:14 p.m. on Union Avenue and California Avenue, it was reported that a suspicious male was walking in the roadway. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.
Found Property
At 1:19 p.m. on Fir Street and Lewis Street, found syringe. It was seized and discarded by officer.