{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, Oct. 28

Suspicious Subject

At 1:10 p.m. on Broadway Avenue and Newmark Street, a 911 report was made of a female in the roadway. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.

At 1:14 p.m. on Union Avenue and California Avenue, it was reported that a suspicious male was walking in the roadway. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.

Found Property

At 1:19 p.m. on Fir Street and Lewis Street, found syringe. It was seized and discarded by officer.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0