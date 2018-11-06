COOS BAY POLICE
Arrests
On Monday, Oct. 5 at 2:27 a.m. on West Central Avenue, Trevar Reed, 19, was arrested on a probation violation and possession of methamphetamines. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
On Monday, Oct. 5 at 12:06 p.m. on Woodland and Thompson, Mitchell Bissonnette, 35, was arrested for disorderly conduct after walking into traffic.
Criminal Trespass
On Monday, Oct. 5 at 11:22 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at the Nancy Devereux Center, it was called in that a subject was back at the center who needed to be trespassed.
Suspicious Subject
On Monday, Oct. 5 at 12:39 p.m. on Norman Avenue, a naked male was running up and down the street. He was transported to Bay Area Hospital.
Damage
On Monday, Oct. 5 at 2:13 a.m. on South 2nd Court, it was reported that a city trash bin had been damaged.