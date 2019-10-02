{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Accident

At 9:21 a.m. on Waite Street, a hit and run was reported.

At 11:48 a.m. on Tremont Avenue and State Street, a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old from North Bend was in an accident with a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old from North Bend. There was minor damage. No citation. An officer assisted with the information exchange.

Theft

At 10:28 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a suitcase was stolen.

Trespass

At 2:49 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a trespass was requested by Ashworth’s. An officer contacted the individual to let them know and also warned the store for misuse of 911 per Coos County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrest

At 5:25 p.m. on California Avenue, the Coos Bay Police Department served a North Bend Police Department warrant for Dylan L. Fritts, 25, from Coos Bay, for burglary 2, criminal mischief 2, attempt to commit class c felony, unlawful possession of meth, unlawful possession of heroin, and theft 1.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

