NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Accident
At 9:21 a.m. on Waite Street, a hit and run was reported.
At 11:48 a.m. on Tremont Avenue and State Street, a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old from North Bend was in an accident with a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old from North Bend. There was minor damage. No citation. An officer assisted with the information exchange.
Theft
At 10:28 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a suitcase was stolen.
Trespass
At 2:49 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a trespass was requested by Ashworth’s. An officer contacted the individual to let them know and also warned the store for misuse of 911 per Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrest
At 5:25 p.m. on California Avenue, the Coos Bay Police Department served a North Bend Police Department warrant for Dylan L. Fritts, 25, from Coos Bay, for burglary 2, criminal mischief 2, attempt to commit class c felony, unlawful possession of meth, unlawful possession of heroin, and theft 1.