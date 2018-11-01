COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Wednesday, Oct. 31 a 9:31 a.m. on California and 16th Street, Bryan McCall, 44, was arrested for a DUII and transported to the Coos County Jail.
On Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 11:08 a.m., Marion County Jail served a Coos Bay Police warrant to Rachele Bowes, 39, for possession of meth and theft 3. Bowes was lodged at the Marion County Jail.
NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 11:06 a.m. on Virginia Avenue at the Pony Village Mall, Christopher Carpenter, 30, was arrested after reports came in of a male subject in a blue jacket and jeans yelling and cussing at people. When he was asked to leave, he began walking across the Safeway parking lot yelling and flipping people off. He was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warrant for probation violation. The original charge was for theft 3.
On Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8:56 p.m. on Ash Street, Brendon Roberts, 18, was arrested for criminal mischief after several male subjects in costume took baseball bats to pumpkins.
Theft
On Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 8:41 a.m. on Ash Street, mail was stolen. A report was taken.